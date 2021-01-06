Left Menu
Soccer-Marseille offer stadium for COVID vaccinations

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:38 IST
Representative image

Olympique de Marseille have offered to make their Stade Velodrome ground available to French health authorities for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

"The club is offering to provide the Regional Health Authority with facilities within the Orange Velodrome to facilitate the organisation of the vaccination campaign," OM said in a statement.

France accelerated vaccinations of medical staff in hospitals on Monday after a slow start to inoculations in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world, delivering just 516 COVID-19 shots during the first week of a campaign that focused on nursing home residents.

