Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections

Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with 8,854 new cases, bringing the total number to 788,402, according to data from the country's COVID-19 task force.

It also reported 187 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 23,296. Indonesia has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

