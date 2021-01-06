Left Menu
Centre to send high-level team to support COVID-19 management in Kerala

The Centre will send a high-level team to support public health interventions for COVID-19 management in Kerala as the state has been reporting a very high number of daily coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:27 IST
The Centre will send a high-level team to support public health interventions for COVID-19 management in Kerala as the state has been reporting a ''very high'' number of daily coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The team headed by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr S K Singh, will reach Kerala on Friday.

''Kerala has been reporting a very high number of daily new COVID-19 cases since the past many days,'' the Union Health Ministry said, adding that the team will reach the state day after tomorrow. During the last seven days, a total of 35,038 new cases were logged in Kerala, and around 5,000 new cases are added daily to the state's COVID-19 tally, it said.

''The team will review the public health interventions in management of COVID-19 by the state government of Kerala and support state health authorities in these measures,'' it said. The central government has been deputing teams from time to time as an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various state and union territory (UT) governments for COVID-19 management. These teams interact with state and UT authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any, the ministry stated.

