227 more test positive for COVID-9 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 92,593 on Wednesday with 227 more people testing positive for the infection, while five infected patients died.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 92,593 on Wednesday with 227 more people testing positive for the infection, while five infected patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 69 cases, Nainital 60, Haridwar 40, Udham Singh Nagar 13, Uttarkashi 12, Champawat nine, Almora seven, Chamoli five, Rudraprayag four, Tehri and Pauri three each, and Bageshwar two, a state health department bulletin here said.

Meanwhile, five more COVID-18 patients died in the state, taking the toll to 1,549, the bulletin said. A total of 86,298 infected people have recuperated from the disease, 1,231 have migrated out of the state and 3,515 are under treatment, it said.

