Active COVID cases come down to below 12,000 in UP after nearly six months

The death toll climbed to 8,441 with nine more fatalities.The number of active cases in the state has now come down to 11,939 of which 4,666 are in home isolation and 1,245 in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With 742 fresh cases, the COVID-19 case tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,90,339 on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 8,441 with nine more fatalities.

The number of active cases in the state has now come down to 11,939 of which 4,666 are in home isolation and 1,245 in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said. The number of active cases was under the 12,000 mark on July 11, he said.

The number of people who were discharged after fully recovering from the infection was 5,69,959, he said, adding that the recovery rate has reached 96.66 percent. Among the nine deaths, two each have been reported from Gorakhpur and Sitapur, and one each from Prayagraj, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Kannauj and Bhadohi, a medical bulletin said.

Lucknow reported the highest 118 new cases of infection, the bulletin said. On Tuesday, over 1.46 lakh tests were done taking the total number of tests to over 2.47 crore, he said.

Prasad said the final dry run of the vaccination will be conducted at over 1,500 centres in the state on January 11 for the first phase of vaccination to be given to health care workers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

