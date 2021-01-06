Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romanian Christians crowd into port for Epiphany service

Romanian authorities have banned public gatherings due to the coronavirus, but said they would allow up to 3,000 people with face masks to attend the open air service. The Orthodox Church wields considerable influence in the socially conservative state, and a Reuters reporter estimated up to 4,000 attended the event, some without masks and many joining a tightly-packed crowd being blessed by holy water.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:30 IST
Romanian Christians crowd into port for Epiphany service

Thousands of Romanian Orthodox Christians crowded into the harbour of the Black Sea port of Constanta on Wednesday, breaking social distancing rules to celebrate an Epiphany service. Romanian authorities have banned public gatherings due to the coronavirus, but said they would allow up to 3,000 people with face masks to attend the open air service.

The Orthodox Church wields considerable influence in the socially conservative state, and a Reuters reporter estimated up to 4,000 attended the event, some without masks and many joining a tightly-packed crowd being blessed by holy water. More than 20 swimmers dove into the cold sea to retrieve crosses thrown by Orthodox Archbishop Teodosie, a popular ritual.

"It's for the joy of being closer to God," said Mihail Fedul, one of the swimmers. Asked how he was protecting himself from getting infected, the 31-year-old lifeguard said: "We continue to protect ourselves with the holy cross and with the imposed restrictions." In the Eastern Orthodox Church, Epiphany is one of the most important religious feasts, commemorating the baptism of Christ and the revelation of the Holy Trinity, and associated events took place in Athens and Kalofer, Bulgaria.

While Romania's Orthodox Church has mostly respected curbs on religious services to limit the spread of COVID-19, Archbishop Teodosie has repeatedly violated restrictions, holding services indoors for unmasked crowds, and organised pilgrimages, which are mostly banned. "We will hold our service the same as every year," he was quoted saying by state news agency Agerpres on Tuesday, "because mass does not change in the pandemic, it stays the same. We must hold more services in the pandemic."

The European Union state, which has extended a state of alert until mid-January, has reported 654,007 coronavirus cases and 16,299 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins

The growing chances of Democratic wins in two pivotal U.S. Senate contests triggered financial market moves Wednesday that mirror hopes of more COVID-19-related stimulus and increased regulatory scrutiny of tech companies. Analysts generall...

We felt like we gained a lot from IPL: UAE skipper Raza

UAE skipper Ahmed Raza on Wednesday said he gained a lot by training along the likes of Virat Kohli during the IPL and hoped the experience would come handy when his team takes on Ireland in the upcoming ODI series in Abu Dhabi. Raza along ...

Around 500 poultry birds found dead in HP amid bird flu scare

Amid a bird flu scare, around 500 dead poultry birds were found dumped by the side of a national highway in Himachal Pradeshs Solan district on Wednesday, state animal husbandry department officials said. Samples have been taken for testing...

German bond yields rise to five-week high as U.S. yields jump on Georgia count

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to five-week highs on Wednesday, pushed up by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields as expectations rose that a win for Democrats in a Senate runoff race in Georgia may signal more fiscal spending. Democrats won o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021