Four more COVID deaths in Rajasthan, 436 new cases

Rajasthan recorded four more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 2,723, while 436 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,11,111, according to a health department bulletin. The state has 7,698 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.A total of 3,00,690 people in Rajasthan have been discharged after recovering from the infection, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan recorded four more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 2,723, while 436 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,11,111, according to a health department bulletin. The state has 7,698 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,00,690 people in Rajasthan have been discharged after recovering from the infection, it said. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 506 in Jaipur, 293 in Jodhpur, 220 in Ajmer, 167 in Kota, 166 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 72 were registered in Jaipur, 53 in Jodhpur, 33 each in Kota and Udaipur, 27 in Bhilwara, 25 in Dungarpur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin said..

