Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally reached 13,525 after 19 new cases

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,525 on Wednesday as 19 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. Fourteen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,230, he said.East Khasi Hills district reported the highest number of new cases at 12, followed by West Jaintia Hills district six and Ri-Bhoi one, Health Services Director Aman War said.
Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,525 on Wednesday as 19 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. Fourteen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,230, he said.
East Khasi Hills district reported the highest number of new cases at 12, followed by West Jaintia Hills district (six) and Ri-Bhoi (one), Health Services Director Aman War said. The state now has 154 active coronavirus cases, of which 116 are in East Khasi Hills district, he said.
A total of 141 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, War said. The state administration has so far conducted over 3 lakh COVID-19 tests, he added.
