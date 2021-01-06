Swiss health authorities add Denmark, Netherlands to quarantine list

Swiss health authorities on Wednesday added Denmark and the Netherlands to their list https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html#1918240392 of areas from which travellers must enter a 10-day quarantine designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Czech Republic and Panama also join the list that takes effect from Jan. 15. Belize and the Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia come off the list from Thursday.

