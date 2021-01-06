Left Menu
30 new COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,084     Noida (UP), Jan 6'

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 11,939 from 12,286 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,69,959 and the death toll climbed to 8,441 on Wednesday, the data showed.

Noida (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 30 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,084 on Wednesday, official data showed. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 335 from 327 the previous day, while its recovery rate remained over 98 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 23 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,658, the fifth highest in the state. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients reached 98.30 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands eighth among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed. The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 11,939 from 12,286 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,69,959 and the death toll climbed to 8,441 on Wednesday, the data showed.

