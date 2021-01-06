Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more Delhi residents test positive for new coronavirus strain

Two more Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain as a result of door-to-door medical check up of people who have recently arrived from the United Kingdom and those who came in their contact in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:08 IST
2 more Delhi residents test positive for new coronavirus strain
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two more Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain as a result of door-to-door medical check up of people who have recently arrived from the United Kingdom and those who came in their contact in the city, an official said on Wednesday. With this, nine residents of the national capital have so far been found infected with the new coronavirus variant that has emerged in the UK.

So far, 66 people, including those who recently returned from UK and their contacts, have tested positive for coronavirus. Most of them have been been kept in separate isolation facility at LNJP Hospital, sources said. Sixty have been admitted in the separate isolation unit and rest in other separate wards. Thirteen of them have been discharged since December 29, a source said.

''Out of the 60 patients, two were sent to ICU. From genome sequencing reports that we have received, a total of nine Delhi residents have been found positive for COVID-19 with the UK strain,'' the source said. Earlier, seven UK returnees had been found infected with the new strain, four having addresses in Delhi and rest of other places.

According to a report shared by the Centre, a total of 73 people have been found infected with the new strain of the virus till date in the country. Of these, 20 samples have tested positive with the new COVID-19 strain at CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), and eight at NCDC, both laboratories in Delhi. A separate 32-room isolation unit has been set up at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital to quarantine UK returnees who have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 new fatalities on Wednesday while as the case positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city has risen to 6.28 lakh and the death toll to 10,625..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congress’ joint session starts counting electoral college votes, gets 1st objection from Arizona

A joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday started counting and certifying the electoral college votes, but soon received objections from Republican lawmakers for Arizona. Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the joint session ...

Brexit delays leave many M&S fresh food shelves empty in Ireland

British retailer Marks Spencer said Britains withdrawal from European Union trade rules last week was responsible for near-empty fresh-food aisles at some of its stores in Ireland on Wednesday. Aisles selling fruit and vegetables and some ...

U.S. Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds, another indication of the gravity of the breach that has shaken Washington.The scale of the hack at ...

U.S. passes 21 mln COVID-19 cases with record hospitalizations as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark, deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination ef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021