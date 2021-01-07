Left Menu
Development News Edition

France unlikely to avoid UK variant of coronavirus -chief advisor

I think we cannot avoid it," Delfraissy said on France 2 television. He added that France needed to be worried about this new variant, even if it is not yet circulating here in a major way. Delfraissy said France can probably vaccinate 12 to 14 million people by mid-April, notably those most at risk, and 40 to 50% of the population by early summer.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 01:48 IST
France unlikely to avoid UK variant of coronavirus -chief advisor

France is unlikely to avoid the new and more contagious "UK variant" of the coronavirus, and may have to consider more restrictions on people's movements next week, the government's chief scientific advisor on the epidemic said on Wednesday.

Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on the epidemic, said France already had about 22 confirmed cases of the UK variant. "In the UK it started in September. It took two and a half months to reach 60% of the virus currently circulating and if we see the same model in France, we will see a relatively rapid spread ... I think we cannot avoid it," Delfraissy said on France 2 television.

He added that France needed to be worried about this new variant, even if it is not yet circulating here in a major way. "We must do what we can to stop it, but I think we cannot avoid it. We need to slow it down as vaccinate in the mean time," he said.

Delfraissy said the COVID-19 situation in France was currently better than in Britain, Germany or Switzerland, and that new infections were not having a major impact on the health system as the number of new hospitalisations is stagnating. Asked about the need for a third lockdown - after lockdowns in March-May and in November - Delfraissy said that mid next week the government might have to discuss more serious measures. Much would depend on the vaccination strategy, he said.

"We have high hopes for the vaccines. The first question is whether they will work on the English variant. It is probable, but we are not sure ... Mid next week we should know," he said. Delfraissy said France can probably vaccinate 12 to 14 million people by mid-April, notably those most at risk, and 40 to 50% of the population by early summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump supporters enter US Capitol in massive breach of security

In an unprecedented breach of security, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump have entered the US Capitol and clashed with police, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Bidens victory in the ...

Mexican president offers to vaccinate unlawful migrants in U.S.

Mexicos president said on Wednesday he was ready to provide coronavirus vaccines to undocumented migrants in the United States, after the governor of the U.S. state of Nebraska said they would likely not get vaccinated due to immigration st...

WRAPUP 2-Guns and teargas in U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters attempt to overturn his loss

Police in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday responded with drawn guns and tear gas on Wednesday as swarms of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trumps election loss shortly after some of Trumps fellow Re...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. private payrolls post first decline in eight months as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

U.S. private companies shed workers in December for the first time in eight months as out-of-control COVID-19 infections unleashed a fresh wave of business restrictions, setting the tone for what is likely to be a brutal winter for the econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021