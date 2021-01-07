Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in England extended to doctors' practices

Some doctors' practices in England will be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University from Thursday, the National Health Service (NHS) said, targeting the vaccination of the most vulnerable within six weeks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 05:31 IST
AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in England extended to doctors' practices

Some doctors' practices in England will be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University from Thursday, the National Health Service (NHS) said, targeting the vaccination of the most vulnerable within six weeks. More than 1.3 million people in the United Kingdom have received one shot of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are aiming to offer vaccinations to the majority of care home residents by the end of January and all 13 million people in the top four priority cohorts by mid-February," health minister Matt Hancock said. The government must ramp up shots to around 2 million a week to hit its target. The top priority groups include care home residents, the elderly, the clinically vulnerable, and frontline health and social-care workers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that if the vaccine rollout goes to plan, new lockdown measures introduced this week could start to be eased in February. AstraZeneca's vaccine will be rolled out in some General Practice (GP) services, the health service said, after it was first administered in hospitals on Monday.

Another 180 GP-led vaccine services are coming online this week, with up to 100 more hospital sites. That is on top of 700 sites that were already distributing the Pfizer vaccine after its approval last month. AstraZeneca's vaccine does not have the ultra-low temperature requirements that Pfizer's does, making it easier to deploy.

Initial boxes of the Pfizer vaccine contained nearly 1,000 doses, but the NHS said that smaller boxes of Pfizer's vaccine had also been approved for use that could be used in settings like care homes without wasting doses. Britain is prioritising giving as many people as possible a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to offer some protection, delaying second doses for up to 12 weeks. While some doctors have queried the move, on Tuesday England's Chief Medical Officer said that the balance of risk supported it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump supporters who stormed U.S. Capitol should not be allowed to fly, airline union says

Supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday should not be allowed to depart the Washington area on commercial flights after exhibiting mob mentality behavior on flights into the region, the head of a large...

Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases surge

The Japanese government on Thursday proposed declaring a one-month state of emergency limited to Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures effective from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7.Ahead of a meeting with advisers for coronavirus measures, Economy Min...

Brazil's Bolsonaro reaffirms Trump ties, cites baseless vote fraud claims

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday reiterated baseless allegations of U.S. election fraud and continued to back President Donald Trump, as the American leaders supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol building.Bolsonaro, a far-right...

WRAPUP 7-'It's insurrection' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021