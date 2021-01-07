Left Menu
Development News Edition

New COVID-19 cases nearly double in China amid Hebei spike

Authorities in the province have launched mass testing drives and imposed travel curbs and banned gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The total number of new COVID-19 cases for all of mainland China stood at 63, compared with 32 reported a day earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 06:14 IST
New COVID-19 cases nearly double in China amid Hebei spike

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in China nearly doubled on Wednesday from a day earlier as the number of patients continued to rise in Hebei province surrounding the capital Beijing.

Hebei, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 51 of the 52 local cases reported by the National Health Commission on Thursday. This compared with 20 cases reported in the province a day earlier. Authorities in the province have launched mass testing drives and imposed travel curbs and banned gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases for all of mainland China stood at 63, compared with 32 reported a day earlier. The number of asymptomatic patients, who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease but have yet to develop any symptoms, also rose to 79 from 64 a day earlier. Though the case totals remain at a small fraction of what China saw at the height of the outbreak that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, Chinese authorities have taken aggressive measures whenever a cluster of new cases emerge in order to prevent a second wave.

Provincial and city governments frequently implement a combination of measures including mass testing, closing schools and restricting travel for those in areas with new patient clusters. Chinese customs officials also conduct routine inspections of imported goods to check for traces of the coronavirus. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 87,278 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump supporters who stormed U.S. Capitol should not be allowed to fly, airline union says

Supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday should not be allowed to depart the Washington area on commercial flights after exhibiting mob mentality behavior on flights into the region, the head of a large...

Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases surge

The Japanese government on Thursday proposed declaring a one-month state of emergency limited to Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures effective from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7.Ahead of a meeting with advisers for coronavirus measures, Economy Min...

Brazil's Bolsonaro reaffirms Trump ties, cites baseless vote fraud claims

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday reiterated baseless allegations of U.S. election fraud and continued to back President Donald Trump, as the American leaders supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol building.Bolsonaro, a far-right...

WRAPUP 7-'It's insurrection' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021