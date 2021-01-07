Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

1003 a.m.Number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,28,083 while 1,00,16,859 people have recovered from the disease so far Health ministry. 1000 a.m. Single-day rise of 20,346 cases, 222 fatalities push Indias COVID-19 tally to 1,03,95,278, death toll to 1,50,336 Health ministry. 917 a.m.Nine new COVID-19 cases push Mizorams tally to 4,256.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:04 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 12:41 p.m.

With 230 more people testing positive for the infection, Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,31,151. 11:11 a.m.

Nine new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; tally rises to 16,753. 10:03 a.m.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,28,083 while 1,00,16,859 people have recovered from the disease so far: Health ministry. 10:00 a.m. Single-day rise of 20,346 cases, 222 fatalities push India's COVID-19 tally to 1,03,95,278, death toll to 1,50,336: Health ministry. 9:47 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tally at 4,949. 9:17 a.m.

Nine new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,256. 8:46 a.m.

Maharashtra: 451 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; death toll reaches 6,000..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

