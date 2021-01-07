Russia's official number of coronavirus deaths passes the 60,000 mark

Russia reported 23,541 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which brought the total number of cases to 3,332,142.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 506 in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 60,457, the coronavirus crisis centre said.

