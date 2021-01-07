Left Menu
COVID recoveries cross 1 cr-mark; recovered cases are 44 times number of active cases

The ministry said that 51 per cent of the total recovered cases are concentrated in five states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has leaped across a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 with the cumulative recoveries crossing the 1 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. A total 19,587 patients have recuperated and discharged in a span of 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 10,016,859.

India's recoveries are the highest in the world. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 97,88,776, the ministry highlighted.

''The recovered cases are 44 times the number of active cases,'' it said. The active caseload presently stands at 2,28,083 and comprises merely 2.19 per cent of the total infections. The ministry said that 51 per cent of the total recovered cases are concentrated in five states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent. Following the national pursuit, all states and union territories have recovery rate more than 90 per cent. ''India's recovery rate is the highest in the world. Countries with higher caseload are reporting lesser recovery rate than India's,'' the ministry underlined.

With the expansion in the testing infrastructure, the COVID-19 positivity rate of India has also gone down. The daily positivity rate remains below 3 per cent. ''Seventeen states and UTs have weekly positivity rate more than the national average,'' the ministry said.

It said 79.08 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories. Kerala continues to lead with 5,110 single-day recoveries, followed by Maharashtra with 2,570 new recoveries.

About 83.88 per cent of the new confirmed cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala has reported 6,394 cases in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 4,382 new cases while Chhattisgarh has registered 1,050 new cases on Wednesday. A total of 222 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, 67.57 per cent are concentrated in six states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum single-day deaths (66 deaths). Kerala also saw a fatality count of 25 while West Bengal reported 22 new deaths. India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,50,336 with 222 new fatalities, according to data updated at 8 am..

