OPD facility at Rajiv Gandhi hospital to resume from Jan 11: Official

There are plans to resume outpatient department (OPD) services at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) from January 11, officials said on Thursday. The 640-bed RGSSH was a dedicated coronavirus facility till recently when it was converted into a partially COVID-19 hospital, along with six other Delhi government-run hospitals.

''The COVID situation has improved in Delhi, so after being made a partially coronavirus facility, we have decided to resume the OPD too. It will start functioning again from Monday,'' a senior official said. The move will come as a big relief for people, especially the residents of east Delhi, where the hospital is located.

The OPD facility at the 2,000-bed LNJP Hospital located in central Delhi was resumed this Monday, officials said. ''The OPD of medicine, surgery, paediatric and gynaecology have resumed to serve the general public at the LNJP Hospital. But, the number of patients who can be seen, has been capped to 50 for each of the four departments,'' the official said.

LNJP Hospital and RGSSH were converted into dedicated coronavirus facilities soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 here, and their doctors, medical staff and other employees have drawn praise from both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain. In December, Jain said LNJP Hospital had successfully treated over 10,000 patients since it was declared a dedicated coronavirus facility, and hailed the team at the facility for the services rendered.

Delhi recorded 486 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 19 new fatalities on Thursday, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stands at 6.28 lakh, and the death toll mounted to 10,644, they added.

