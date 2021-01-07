Hungary could receive first shipment of Moderna's vaccine next week -Surgeon General

Hungary could receive the first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine next week, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told an online briefing on Thursday.

Muller said Hungary would receive 1.7 million doses of the vaccine altogether under a European Union purchase agreement, enabling the central European country to inoculate 872,000 people.

