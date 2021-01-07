Left Menu
Central delegation hold discussions with Alappuzha collector amid bird flu outbreak

The multidisciplinary central delegation reached Kerala on Thursday morning and held discussions with Alappuzha district collector A Alexander on the steps to be taken to contain the spread of Avian Influenza or the bird flu.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The multidisciplinary central delegation reached Kerala on Thursday morning and held discussions with Alappuzha district collector A Alexander on the steps to be taken to contain the spread of Avian Influenza or the bird flu. Amid the continuing spread of the virus, the culling of birds in the affected areas of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts has continued. More than 6000 ducks have been killed in Alappuzha district.

A total of 50,935 birds have been killed in Kerala. Out of this 43,206 from Alappuzha district and 7729 birds were killed in Kottayam district. The central team that is present in the Alappuzha district will visit the affected area of Kottayam district tomorrow. Furthermore, another delegation will also reach Kerala tomorrow.

H5 N8 virus infection was reported in two districts of Kerala on Monday. Soon after the report came, Government opened control rooms and all measures have been taken to control the spread of bird flu. Birds including domestic and ornamental in the one-kilometer radius of infection reports are being culled.

Avian influenza or bird flu is a highly contagious viral disease caused by Influenza Type A viruses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

