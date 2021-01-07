Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 20,000 second doses of Pfizer vaccine given in England before rule change

Nearly 20,000 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech were given to people in England before guidelines were changed to prioritise giving out first doses, the National Health Service said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:33 IST
Nearly 20,000 second doses of Pfizer vaccine given in England before rule change
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 20,000 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech were given to people in England before guidelines were changed to prioritise giving out first doses, the National Health Service said on Thursday. The figures showed that 19,981 second vaccinations were given between the Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, out of 1.1 million total administered in England. Across the whole of the United Kingdom, 1.3 million doses have been deployed.

The day after second vaccinations began, health officials said they would prioritise giving as many people as possible a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to offer some protection over the rollout of booster shots. That means second shots will now be given up to 12 weeks after people receive their first shots, prompting criticism from some scientists, and frustration from people who have seen appointments cancelled.

While AstraZeneca's shot was tested with different intervals between doses, Pfizer has said there is no data to demonstrate the efficacy of its first dose after 21 days. On Tuesday, England's Chief Medical Officer said that the balance of risk supported the move, adding protection from a single dose would likely be more than 50% even if it did pose a small risk of an "escape mutant" of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes that by giving at least some protection to more than 13 million people in priority groups over the next six weeks, it will be possible to consider easing strict lockdown measures from mid-February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Change in venue for Congress-led dharna against Lt Governor

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 adding AIADMKleaders statement Puducherry, Jan 7 PTI The ruling Congress-ledSecular Democratic Alliance has changed the venue here forits January 8 dharna to seek the recall of LieutenantGovernor Kiran Bedi.Th...

Bird flu: 6 crows die in Karnataka, samples sent for testing

Amid the scare of bird flu in the country, six crows have died in Karnatakas Dakshina Kannada district and their samples have been sent for testing. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government has taken all safety measures and t...

Science News Roundup: Virus can damage brain without infecting it

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virus can damage brain without infecting it hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemicThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus...

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest; Top China adviser among White House resignations and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump summoned supporters to wild protest, and told them to fight. They didThe chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021