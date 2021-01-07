Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa buys 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

South Africa has 1.25 million health care workers in public and private hospitals, and the government has decided they should have first priority in getting protection from COVID-19, Mkhize said.The department of health has purchased the vaccine directly from the manufacturer, he said.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:37 IST
South Africa buys 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa says it will import 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate the country's health workers. This is South Africa's first announcement of the purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine as cases there soar. The first 1 million doses will be delivered later this month from the Serum Institute of India, followed by an additional 500,000 doses in February, Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize announced Thursday.

South Africa is battling a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 that is quickly outstripping its first peak. It announced record highs of 21,832 new confirmed cases and 844 deaths late Wednesday. The country of 60 million people has reported by far the most cases of the coronavirus in Africa, with more than 1.1 million confirmed infections, including 31,368 deaths, representing more than 30% of all cases on the continent of 1.3 billion.

South Africa is not the first country on the 54-nation continent to announce a vaccine deal. Last month, Morocco announced it had ordered 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinopharm and Britain's AstraZeneca. South Africa has 1.25 million health care workers in public and private hospitals, and the government has decided they should have first priority in getting protection from COVID-19, Mkhize said.

The department of health has purchased the vaccine directly from the manufacturer, he said. South Africa's drug regulatory body is "fine-tuning and aligning all the regulations processes to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays or regulatory impediments to activate this rollout," Mkhize said.

Earlier this week, he said South Africa expects to get vaccines to inoculate an estimated 6 million people, or 10 per cent of the population, from the international COVAX initiative starting in April. He said the government intends to vaccinate 67 per cent of the population by the end of 2021, which many experts say is an unrealistic goal. "We urge the public to be patient with us as we continue to engage manufacturers (for the purchase of additional vaccines). ... We will not neglect our responsibility to protect lives and also fight this pandemic," Mkhize said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Change in venue for Congress-led dharna against Lt Governor

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 adding AIADMKleaders statement Puducherry, Jan 7 PTI The ruling Congress-ledSecular Democratic Alliance has changed the venue here forits January 8 dharna to seek the recall of LieutenantGovernor Kiran Bedi.Th...

Bird flu: 6 crows die in Karnataka, samples sent for testing

Amid the scare of bird flu in the country, six crows have died in Karnatakas Dakshina Kannada district and their samples have been sent for testing. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government has taken all safety measures and t...

Science News Roundup: Virus can damage brain without infecting it

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virus can damage brain without infecting it hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemicThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus...

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest; Top China adviser among White House resignations and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump summoned supporters to wild protest, and told them to fight. They didThe chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021