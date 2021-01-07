16 Muzaffarnagar Medical College staff test positive for coronavirus

Forty-seven more COVID-19 cases were detected in Muzaffarnagar district, taking the total caseload to 8,232 on Thursday, officials said.

Among the fresh cases, 16 medical staff of Muzaffarnagar Medical College tested positive for the virus, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

Also, the active patients count went up to 286 in the district. She said 792 sample results were received of which 47 came out positive.

The recovered cases tally went up to 7,842 after 25 people were cured of the infection..

