Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO reviewing COVID vaccines from China, AstraZeneca for emergency listing

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:59 IST
WHO reviewing COVID vaccines from China, AstraZeneca for emergency listing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization is reviewing COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Chinese developers for possible emergency listing, its top immunization and vaccination expert said on Thursday, following the United Nation's health agency's listing of a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec. 31.

"We are under review of some of the vaccines from China, for the AstraZeneca vaccine. We are in discussions and beginning processes with other vaccines," WHO immunization director Kate O'Brien told an online social media event, urging vaccine developers to submit data on promising candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health service reports early positive signs in COVID-19 fight

The head of the Irish health service said on Thursday there were early signs that the spread of COVID-19 was being curtailed by the countrys lockdown, which began in late December and has since been tightened after a spike in infections.We ...

US calls for immediate, unconditional release of 50 Hong Kong politicians

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has slammed Beijing over the arrests of more than 50 politicians and pro-democracy advocates by local authorities in Hong Kong by calling it an outrage and a reminder of the Chinese Communist ...

Puducherry: Security forces deployed outside Raj Nivas ahead of Congress-led dharna against Kiran Bedi

Security forces have been deployed outside the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday ahead of the four-day protest called by Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. The four-day protest will start from...

INSIGHT-How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm U.S. Capitol

The bloody chaos inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday came after the police force that protects the legislative complex was overrun by a mob of Trump supporters in what law enforcement officials called a catastrophic failure to prepare. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021