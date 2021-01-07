Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE starts trials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as cases rise

Abu Dhabi has started Phase III clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in infections in the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi's media office said on Thursday. The human trial, announced in October before the recent rise in cases, is initially seeking up to 500 volunteers to be vaccinated at a hospital in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:04 IST
UAE starts trials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Abu Dhabi has started Phase III clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in infections in the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi's media office said on Thursday.

The human trial, announced in October before the recent rise in cases, is initially seeking up to 500 volunteers to be vaccinated at a hospital in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Two doses of the vaccine will be given, 20 days apart, to volunteers, the statement said.

The UAE is also conducting Phase III trials of a vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The UAE has approved the vaccine and it is available for free to anybody who wants it, with priority given to more vulnerable individuals, according to the health ministry. Last month, the emirate of Dubai only began inoculating people with the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTec.

Authorities in the UAE, which has a population around 9 million, say 826,301 vaccines had been administered as of Tuesday, without specifying which type. They added the UAE aimed to vaccine more than 50% of the population in the first quarter of this year. In October, Sinopharm's local partner, G42, said it intended to start manufacturing the vaccine in 2021.

A G42 representative told Reuters on Wednesday plans for manufacturing in the UAE were at an advanced stage and more details would be made available soon. The UAE has seen the number of new daily cases more than double in the past ten days. On Thursday, the health ministry reported 2,988 new infections, a daily record.

The UAE does not disclose where in the country infections or deaths take place and has not recently announced new measures to prevent its spread. In total, the Gulf Arab state has recorded 218,766 infections and 689 deaths from the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 crows found dead in Haryana's Jind

Ten crows were found dead in Kalauda village of Jind district in Haryana amid state on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.The deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding that samples taken from th...

Police officer involved in U.S. Capitol shooting placed on leave - police chief

A U.S. Capitol Police officer involved in Wednesdays deadly shooting in Congress has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended pending an investigation, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statemen...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Cash-strapped Marine dare to dream ahead of Spurs Cup visit

Eighth-tier side Marine may be struggling to make ends meet but they are dreaming of staging one of the biggest FA Cup upsets of all time agaisnt eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.The Northern Premier League Division One North ...

Goa CM Pramod Sawant to meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses state issues

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi todiscuss issues concerning the state.A statement issued here by the Chief Ministers OfficeCMO said that Sawant met Shah at the latters officialresi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021