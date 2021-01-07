Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya says 1st AstraZeneca vaccine doses to come next month

Kenyas health minister says the country is expected to start receiving 24 million doses next month of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, as countries in sub-Saharan Africa begin to announce progress in obtaining the desperately needed vaccines.Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday said health workers and teachers will have priority for vaccinations in East Africas economic hub and that the shots will be voluntary.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:12 IST
Kenya says 1st AstraZeneca vaccine doses to come next month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kenya's health minister says the country is expected to start receiving 24 million doses next month of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, as countries in sub-Saharan Africa begin to announce progress in obtaining the desperately needed vaccines.

Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday said health workers and teachers will have priority for vaccinations in East Africa's economic hub and that the shots will be voluntary. The ministry on Thursday confirmed his remarks, which were first reported by local media.

It was not clear how much the doses will cost. Kenya's government in the past has said it expected the initial 24 million doses to be free under the global COVAX facility meant to ensure vaccines for lower-income countries, with the government then paying for another 12 million doses.

Kenya has been participating in a small-scale trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which requires two doses administered weeks apart.

The vaccine can be stored at what AstraZeneca has called "normal refrigerated conditions," which is expected to help in parts of the African continent where poor infrastructure will challenge the mass rollout of doses.

Kenya's news came as South Africa on Thursday announced it will begin receiving 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine later this month, the first announced deal for COVID-19 doses in the country with more than 1 million confirmed infections.

Kenya has had over 97,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country of more tan 50 million people.

A recent surge in infections has eased, and schools reopened this week, but health workers in Kenya have expressed concern about the lack of support as some doctors and others die without being able to afford proper care. Doctors across the country held a brief strike last month over inadequate personal protective equipment and insurance.

While some of Africa's richer countries are now announcing vaccine deals — Morocco last month announced it had ordered 65 million doses from AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm — it's not clear how long it will take for COVID-19 vaccines to reach countries on the 54-nation continent without the resources to strike their own agreements.

The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expressed concern that the coronavirus could become endemic in parts of Africa if it takes more than two or three years to vaccinate 60% of the continent's population of some 1.3 billion people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 crows found dead in Haryana's Jind

Ten crows were found dead in Kalauda village of Jind district in Haryana amid state on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.The deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding that samples taken from th...

Police officer involved in U.S. Capitol shooting placed on leave - police chief

A U.S. Capitol Police officer involved in Wednesdays deadly shooting in Congress has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended pending an investigation, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statemen...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Cash-strapped Marine dare to dream ahead of Spurs Cup visit

Eighth-tier side Marine may be struggling to make ends meet but they are dreaming of staging one of the biggest FA Cup upsets of all time agaisnt eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.The Northern Premier League Division One North ...

Goa CM Pramod Sawant to meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses state issues

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi todiscuss issues concerning the state.A statement issued here by the Chief Ministers OfficeCMO said that Sawant met Shah at the latters officialresi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021