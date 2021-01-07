Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:20 IST
Gujarat records 667 COVID-19 cases, 899 recoveries; 3 die

Gujarat recorded 667 newcoronavirus cases on Thursday and just three deaths, the statehealth department said.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,49,913 with theaddition of 667 new cases in the last 24 hours, while thedeath toll increased to 4,332, said a release by thedepartment.

Also, 899 COVID-19 patients recovered from theinfection and discharged from hospitals during the period, itsaid.

With 47,942 new tests, the number of samples examinedin the state so far reached 1,00,03,606, the release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,49,913, new cases 667, deaths 4,332, discharged2,37,222, active cases 8,359, people tested so far1,00,03,606.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

