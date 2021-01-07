TN reports 805 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported805 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 8,23,986 andthe death toll increased to 12,200 with 12 more fatalities.

The active cases dipped to 7,547 with 911 patientsgetting discharged and cumulatively 8,04,239 people have gotcured, a Health department bulletin said.

The newly infected people include one person each fromArunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka, 210 from Chennai andthe rest were from other regions of the state.

The Tamil Nadu tally of 8.23 lakh plus cases includesthe state capital's count of 2,27,145.

All the 12 people who died, including a 48-year oldwoman, had comorbidities.

Of the 12,200 fatalities, 4,038 were from here.

As many as 64,364 samples were tested and in total1,46,30,875 specimens have been examined in 242 COVID-19labs of the state.PTI VGN SSPTI PTI

