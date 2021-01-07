Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Chandigarh reports 43 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:30 IST
COVID-19: Chandigarh reports 43 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 20,147 on Thursday with 43 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 325 as two more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Currently, there are 240 active cases in Chandigarh, it said.

A total of 57 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 19,582, according to the bulletin.

So far, a total of 1,89,318 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 1,68,231 samples have tested negative while reports of 157 are awaited, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD DIVDIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1 killed, 3 injured as roof of house collapses in Delhi

One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of the roof of a house collapsed in southeast Delhis Sarita Vihar area on Thursday, police said.The house was located on the third floor of a building. The incident took pl...

10 crows found dead in Haryana's Jind

Ten crows were found dead in Kalauda village of Jind district in Haryana amid state on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.The deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding that samples taken from th...

Police officer involved in U.S. Capitol shooting placed on leave - police chief

A U.S. Capitol Police officer involved in Wednesdays deadly shooting in Congress has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended pending an investigation, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statemen...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Cash-strapped Marine dare to dream ahead of Spurs Cup visit

Eighth-tier side Marine may be struggling to make ends meet but they are dreaming of staging one of the biggest FA Cup upsets of all time agaisnt eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.The Northern Premier League Division One North ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021