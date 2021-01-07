COVID-19: Chandigarh reports 43 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 20,147 on Thursday with 43 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 325 as two more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Currently, there are 240 active cases in Chandigarh, it said.

A total of 57 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 19,582, according to the bulletin.

So far, a total of 1,89,318 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 1,68,231 samples have tested negative while reports of 157 are awaited, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD DIVDIV

