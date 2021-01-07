Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina to impose nighttime restrictions in bid to slow COVID-19

On Wednesday, 13,441 new cases were registered in the country, up dramatically from 5,200 reported a month earlier. "The measures are being drafted at this moment and will be published tomorrow," Santiago Cafiero, chief of staff to President Alberto Fernandez, said in a news conference after a meeting of regional leaders.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:21 IST
Argentina to impose nighttime restrictions in bid to slow COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina said on Thursday it would restrict the movement of people in the country during night hours, in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic during the Southern Hemisphere summer vacation season. Beaches in the province of Buenos Aires have been filled with people in the first days of the year, many without wearing face masks or social distancing. On Wednesday, 13,441 new cases were registered in the country, up dramatically from 5,200 reported a month earlier.

"The measures are being drafted at this moment and will be published tomorrow," Santiago Cafiero, chief of staff to President Alberto Fernandez, said in a news conference after a meeting of regional leaders. "There was agreement on the part of all the governors on the need to restrict circulation at night," Cafiero said, declining to offer details on the curfew measure. The measure is expected to be published in the official gazette on Friday.

Local media had reported that there will be a ban on driving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., with provinces having the autonomy to amend the measure according to local economic needs. Argentina, which began an early and strict quarantine in late March and has since been relaxed, reached 1,676,171 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with 43,976 deaths.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has been in recession since 2018. The pandemic has dramatically worsened the economic woes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's Bogota to enter lockdown amid new strain concerns

Colombias capital will enter a strict quarantine until Tuesday due to rising coronavirus infection numbers and suspicions a new variant of the virus is circulating, Mayor of Bogota Claudia Lopez said on Thursday. Strict quarantines have alr...

English health chief says people will get COVID booster shots after guidance change

The head of Englands National Health Service reassured people that they would get their second COVID vaccinations after some appointments were cancelled in order to prioritise giving out more initial doses of the shot.People will get their ...

IAF chief undertakes 3-day visit to Eastern Air Command to review operational preparedness

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria completed his three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command on Thursday wherein he reviewed the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force IAF units deployed in various locations, according to an official ...

French authorities recommend delaying second vaccine shots -minister

French health authorities have recommended delaying the second doses of Pfizer and BioNTechs vaccine, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran told reporters that the second shot of the vaccine could be delayed to six weeks afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021