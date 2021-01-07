Left Menu
France wants to avoid new COVID-19 variants spread, minister says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:52 IST
France wants to avoid new COVID-19 variants spread, minister says
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that all laboratories had been mobilised to track the new variants of the coronavirus in France.

Veran told reporters that French authorities want to avoid at all cost the spread in France of the variant of COVID-19 first detected in Britain.

