France wants to avoid new COVID-19 variants spread, minister says

France wants to avoid new COVID-19 variants spread, minister saysReuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:49 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that all laboratories had been mobilised to track the new variants of the coronavirus in France.
Veran told reporters that French authorities want to avoid at all cost the spread in France of the variant of COVID-19 first detected in Britain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
