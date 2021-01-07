UP records 815 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Left Menu
The total death count is 8,452, he said.On Wednesday, over 1.47 lakh tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests to over 2.48 crore.Prasad said the second dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted across the states 75 districts on January 11.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 815 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the state's tally to 5,90,844 while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,452, officials said.

The state capital of Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 147, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the 11 fatalities, three were reported from Lucknow, two from Allahabad, and one each from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Bijnor and Banda, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 11,787. Of these, 4,702 are in home isolation and 1,068 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of those who have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals stands at 5,70,605. The total death count is 8,452, he said.

On Wednesday, over 1.47 lakh tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests to over 2.48 crore.

Prasad said the second dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted across the state's 75 districts on January 11.

