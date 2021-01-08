Left Menu
4 crows found dead at school in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

Amid cases of avian influenza in neighbouring several states in the country, at least four crows were found dead at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. The officials said it seems like the birds died due to cold.

08-01-2021
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Amid cases of avian influenza in neighbouring several states in the country, at least four crows were found dead at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. The officials said it seems like the birds died due to cold. The deaths were reported on Thursday and the samples were sent to a lab for a test.

"In the report, avian influenza or bird flu has not been found. The birds possibly died due to cold temperature," said District Magistrate, Andra Vamsi. Avian influenza or bird flu outbreak has been reported in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana is on high alert.

Avian influenza or bird flu is a highly contagious viral disease caused by Influenza Type A viruses. (ANI)

