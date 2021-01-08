Left Menu
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:15 IST
Thailand reports 205 new coronavirus cases
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Thailand reported 205 new coronavirus cases on Friday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9,841 and 67 fatalities.

The tally included 16 cases imported from abroad, most of those found in state quarantine, according to the country's COVID-19 taskforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

