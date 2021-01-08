Thailand reports 205 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 205 new coronavirus cases on Friday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9,841 and 67 fatalities.

The tally included 16 cases imported from abroad, most of those found in state quarantine, according to the country's COVID-19 taskforce.

