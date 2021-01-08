FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Japan will consider extending a state of emergency beyond the greater Tokyo region, while a Chinese study pegged the number of COVID-19 infections in Wuhan, where the novel virus was first identified, to be around three times the official figure.

EUROPE * The United Kingdom said it would extend a ban on travellers from southern African countries entering England, and passengers arriving in the region would have to show a negative COVID-19 test from next week.

* Italy's medicines regulator said it has approved the use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. * Spain became the fourth Western European country to pass 2 million cumulative cases, health ministry data showed.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in China's Hebei province surrounding Beijing fell slightly from a day earlier, as authorities restricted movement in the provincial capital.

* Australia will require travellers to test negative for COVID-19 before they can board a plane to the country, as the nation's third-largest city headed into a three-day lockdown. * Athletes should receive priority for the coronavirus vaccine so the beleaguered Tokyo Games can go ahead later this year, according to a senior Olympics official.

AMERICAS * Brazil has signed a deal with Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute to buy the full output this year of a Chinese vaccine it is producing, as the country's COVID-19 death toll crossed 200,000.

* Argentina said it would restrict the nighttime movement of people and Colombia's capital will impose strict quarantine measures until Tuesday. * Millions of U.S. pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error.

* The Canadian province of Ontario will keep elementary schools in its southern regions closed for in-person learning until Jan. 25. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Some of Israel's Arab citizens and Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem are regarding the coronavirus vaccine with suspicion. * South Africa's two biggest pharmacy chains said they plan to offer COVID-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus, according to a lab study conducted by the U.S. drugmaker.

* A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech was 78% effective in a late-stage Brazilian trial with no severe cases. * France's Sanofi is considering how it can help produce COVID-19 vaccines devised by other drugmakers.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares rose to record highs on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a three-decade peak as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States to focus on hopes for an economic recovery later in the year.

* Japan's household spending unexpectedly rose in November, as consumer sentiment showed cautious signs of recovery from the damage inflicted by the pandemic. * Italy plans to spend more than 222 billion euros ($272 billion) from various European Union funds to revive its coronavirus-battered economy.

