Iran leader Khamenei bans imports of U.S., British COVID-19 vaccines

Iran leader Khamenei bans imports of U.S., British COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:08 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday banned the government from importing new coronavirus vaccines from the United States and Britain.
"Imports of U.S. and British vaccines into the country are banned. I have told this to officials and I'm saying it publicly now," Khamenei said in live televised speech.
"If the Americans were able to produce a vaccine, they would not have such a coronavirus fiasco in their own country," he said.
