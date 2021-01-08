Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran leader Khamenei bans imports of U.S., British COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:08 IST
Iran leader Khamenei bans imports of U.S., British COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday banned the government from importing new coronavirus vaccines from the United States and Britain.

"Imports of U.S. and British vaccines into the country are banned. I have told this to officials and I'm saying it publicly now," Khamenei said in live televised speech.

"If the Americans were able to produce a vaccine, they would not have such a coronavirus fiasco in their own country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Riverdale' S5 adds actor Chris Mason

Actor Chris Mason has joined the cast of popular series Riverdale for its season five.Mason is known for appearing in shows such as Broadchurch and Pretty Little Liars The Perfectionists.He will essay the role of Chad Gekko, the controlling...

Rajnath launches portal for online sale of certain items through CSD canteens

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a portal on Friday for the online sale of expensive items, including washing machines, microwave ovens, refrigerators, air-conditioners, television sets and laptops, through the CSD canteens.The porta...

All travellers coming to Delhi from UK to undergo self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

All travellers coming to Delhi from UK to undergo self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal....

Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures fell 1.36 per cent to Rs 50,214 per 10 gram on Friday as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for February delivery declined Rs 690, or 1.36 per cent, to Rs 50,21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021