Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure oral polio vaccine for children on Jan 17, says Harsh Vardhan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:09 IST
Ensure oral polio vaccine for children on Jan 17, says Harsh Vardhan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Children below five years of ageshould be administered oral polio vaccine on January 17 andparents should ensure it, Union Minister for Health and FamilyWelfare, Harsh Vardhan said here on Friday.

Recalling the last case of polio virus in the country,exactly 10 years ago during January 2011 in West Bengal, hesaid the World Health Organisation certified India as poliofree in 2014.

''Today, in spite of the fact that virtually all thecountries in the world have eradicated polio, two of ourneighbouring countries still have cases of the poliomyelitis,the P1 strain and the number is significant,'' he toldreporters after overseeing the dry run for the rollout ofCOVID-19 vaccination at Rajiv Gandhi Government GeneralHospital here.

The Minister, however, did not specify the twocountries.

According to the WHO's website on polio section, onlythree countries in the world have never stopped transmissionof polio, which are Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria.

Considering the prevalence of the contagion in nearbycountries, there is a risk factor and the National ExpertGroup on Immunisation in consultation with internationalhealth authorities have taken into account such factors.

''We have decided that on January 17, we are going tohave our national immunisation days for polio which will runfor two to three days,'' he said adding the drive coveredaspects like identifying and immunising children left out fromvaccination.

The vaccination is very essential to ensure that thenation maintained overall immunity levels against polio virus,he said.

''We have to once again ensure that 100 per centchildren less than five years accompanied by their parentsshould receive two drops of oral polio vaccine on that day.'' He exuded confidence that the country with itscompetence and long experience on administering vaccines wouldperform well on polio vaccine too.

Vardhan requested NGOs and volunteers of the NationalCadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) to pitchin for the smooth 'conduct of COVID-19 vaccination,' expectedsoon and for mobilisation of beneficiaries.PTI VGN SS /PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hables-e-commerce fraud: Two arrested by J-K Crime Branch

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested two people from Poonch and Jammu districts in connection with the Hables-e-commerce multi-crore fraud case, officials said.The case pertains to huge financial fraud committed b...

EU doubles COVID-19 vaccines order with Pfizer-BioNTech

The European Commission said on Friday it has secured 300 million extra doses of the coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a move that could ease criticism that the EUs executive arm has not done enough to procure coronavirus shots for the e...

Easing dispute, UAE announces reopening of borders to Qatar

The United Arab Emirates announced on Friday that it would reopen its borders and airspace to Qatar after boycotting the tiny energy-rich country alongside its Gulf allies since 2017.The decision to restart commerce and travel would take ef...

Sensex rallies 689 pts to end at fresh high; Nifty closes below 14,350

Equity benchmark Sensex soared 689 points to end at a fresh all-time high on Friday, led by Infosys, TCS and Reliance amid strong buying sentiment in global equities.The 30-share BSE index closed 689.19 points or 1.43 per cent higher at 48,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021