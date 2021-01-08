Left Menu
UP's Muzaffarnagar records 18 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The man, who was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital on December 24, died on Thursday evening, they said.The number of active cases in the district stands at 275, according to the officials.District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said COVID-19 test results of 1,175 samples were received on Friday and 18 of these came back positive.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:57 IST
The COVID-19 caseload of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district climbed to 8,250 on Friday with 18 fresh infections while the death toll rose to 105 as one more person succumbed to the disease, officials said.

The latest fatality was a 73-year-old man from South Civil Lines area. The man, who was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital on December 24, died on Thursday evening, they said.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 275, according to the officials.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said COVID-19 test results of 1,175 samples were received on Friday and 18 of these came back positive. With these, the district's tally has risen to 8,250.

Twenty-eight people also recovered in the district, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,870, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

