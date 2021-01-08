Meghalaya reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally roseto 13,560 on Friday as 24 more people tested positive for theinfection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state'scoronavirus death toll to 143, a senior health official said.

Five more people have been cured of the disease,taking the total number of recoveries to 13,262, HealthServices Director Aman War said.

The state now has 155 active cases, he said, addingover 3.05 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

