Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:58 IST
Meghalaya reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally roseto 13,560 on Friday as 24 more people tested positive for theinfection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state'scoronavirus death toll to 143, a senior health official said.

Five more people have been cured of the disease,taking the total number of recoveries to 13,262, HealthServices Director Aman War said.

The state now has 155 active cases, he said, addingover 3.05 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

PTI JOPACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crematorium tragedy: Muradnagar municipality’s woman executive officer denied bail

A Ghaziabad court on Friday denied bail to a woman executive officer of the Muradnagar municipality, arrested for her alleged corrupt role in tendering for building a waiting hall at the local crematorium that collapsed killing 24 mourners ...

Economists urge PM Modi to push privatisation, increase infra spending

Top economists on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to aggressively push privatisation of state-owned enterprises, avoid challenging international arbitrations and increase infrastructure investment, saying these were essential to b...

Wise course is to keep unpopular farm laws in abeyance: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said he was saddened that the government refuses to relent on the farmers demands and asked whether its meetings with the protesters are aimed at tiring them out.He also stressed that the farm ...

Sebi bars individual from securities market for fraudulent trading activities

Market regulator Sebi on Friday barred an individual from the securities market for one year for carrying out fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Maharashtra Polybutene Ltd MPL by misusing clients securities.The regulator also de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021