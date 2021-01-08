COVID-19: 54 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Friday reported 54 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,201, according to a medical bulletin. One more death took the toll to 326, said the bulletin. There are 238 active cases in the union territory as of now, it said.

A total of 55 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 19,687, as per the bulletin. A total of 1,90,556 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 1,69,415 tested negative while reports of 113 samples were awaited, as per bulletin. PTI CHS VSD RHL

