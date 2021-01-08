Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 54 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Friday reported 54 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,201, according to a medical bulletin. There are 238 active cases in the union territory as of now, it said.A total of 55 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 19,687, as per the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:46 IST
COVID-19: 54 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Friday reported 54 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,201, according to a medical bulletin. One more death took the toll to 326, said the bulletin. There are 238 active cases in the union territory as of now, it said.

A total of 55 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 19,687, as per the bulletin. A total of 1,90,556 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 1,69,415 tested negative while reports of 113 samples were awaited, as per bulletin. PTI CHS VSD RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian students must continue online classes, as China denied permission for flights: Indian Embassy

China has denied permission for India to operate chartered flights citing reinforced strict COVID-19 measures, the Indian Embassy here said, advising Indian students studying in Chinese universities to continue their online classes.The Emba...

Maha: Doctors at govt hospitals warn of token strike

Medical officers including doctorsin 18 state-run hospitals in Maharashtra said on Friday thatthey would go on a one-day token strike on January 11 if theydid not get salary hike as per the 7th pay commission.The government had assured that...

16 member SIT to probe desecration of temples in AP

Amaravati, Jan 8 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government onFriday constituted a 16-member Special Investigation Team toprobe the instances of desecration of temples in the statesince 2020.Director General of Police D G Sawang said the SIT willbe ...

Mumbai attack mastermind & LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term in terror financing case in Pak

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Friday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case, amidst mounting international pressure o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021