Italy reports 620 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 17,533 new cases

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,313 on Friday, up 22 from the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:56 IST
Italy reported 620 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday up from 414 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 17,533 from 18,020. Some 140,267 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 121,275.

Italy has registered 77,911 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the second highest toll in Europe and the sixth highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.238 million cases to date, the health ministry said. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,313 on Friday, up 22 from the day before. There were 187 admissions to intensive care units, compared with 156 on Thursday.

The current number of intensive care patients remained unchanged at 2,587, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

