Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination held in Punjab, govt says fully prepared for inoculation

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:13 IST
Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination held in Punjab, govt says fully prepared for inoculation

The Punjab government on Friday successfully conducted a dry run of COVID-19 vaccination and is fully prepared to inoculate its people as and when the vaccine arrives, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a statement here.

The dry run was conducted at session sites in district hospitals, medical colleges, private health facilities and urban and rural outreach centres, he said.

''Vaccination dry run has been successful statewide with requisite men and material in place,'' Sidhu said, adding that simulation of the entire inoculation process was carried out.

The staff members were familiarised with all aspects of administering the vaccine, he said.

As many as 25 recipients, five-member vaccination teams and a supervisor per session site took part in the mock drill as per the micro-plan finalised for the programme, he added.

Punjab is fully prepared to administer the vaccine as and when it is received, Sidhu said.

''As of now we have 1,000 trained vaccinators and as many as four supporting team members per vaccinator are ready for the job. The state is equipped enough to administer four lakh doses of vaccine per day,'' he said.

He further said the vaccine would be administered only with the consent of the pre-registered recipients.

In the first phase of vaccination, Sidhu said, 1.6 lakh health workers from private and public facilities would be inoculated followed by frontline corona warriors including police, revenue officials and other field staff and subsequently the elderly and population with comorbidities.

He said he is in touch with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and took up the issue of providing free COVID-19 vaccine to all states with him.

Punjab's COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,68,486. The state has recorded 5,437 deaths due to the disease, according to official data released on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six states confirm bird flu, Centre calls for awareness on safety of poultry products

As bird flu or avian influenza outbreak has spread to six states in the country, the Centre has requested states and Union Territories UTs to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry or poultry products. It has also issued appropr...

Brazil's Fiocruz seeks AstraZeneca emergency use, in step toward vaccine rollout

Brazils state-run Fiocruz institute has sought an emergency use authorisation for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine it plans to import, federal health regulator Anvisa said on Friday, providing hope that immunizations could begin this month....

UP CM expresses satisfaction that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests done in state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed satisfaction that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state. He said that testing plays an important role in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection. In view of ...

Customs records Kerala Assembly Speaker's staff statement over dollar smuggling case

Customs, probing the dollar smugglingcase, on Friday recorded the statement of Kerala AssemblySpeaker P Sreeramakrishnans assistant private secretary whoappeared at the central agency office here in response tosummons, official sources said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021