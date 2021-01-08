Nashik sees 181 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; 234 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik reached 1,12,020 after 181 people were detected withthe infection on Friday, while the day also saw four deathsand 234 people recovering, an official said.

The district's toll is 2,008 and the recovery countstands at 1,08,366, he added.

With 1,976 samples being examined on Friday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,54,114, hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)