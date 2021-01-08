PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.40 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.40 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4949 4859 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 884490 874531 7127 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16764 16631 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216531 212427 1059 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 255926 250447 1428 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20201 19637 326 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 287556 275042 3469 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3352 3344 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 629282 614849 10654 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 51709 50088 744 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 250598 238114 4335 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 264442 258998 2943 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 56282 54109 943 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 122303 118155 1907 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 116436 113928 1043 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 925868 904286 12134------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 801075 733384 3257------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9589 9243 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 247436 235421 3691------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1961975 1858999 49970------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28579 27735 364 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13560 13262 143 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4259 4172 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11964 11614 85 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 331396 327290 1890 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38389 37410 636 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 168486 160042 5437------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 312091 301962 2727 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5951 5362 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 824776 805136 12208------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 289135 282574 1561------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33286 32812 384 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 93111 87127 1562 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 591610 571606 8469------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 559099 540952 9902------------------------------------------------------------Total \R10432456 \R10055548 \R150782 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 18067 18880 242 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not show the latest figures from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Sikkim and Tripura as their health bulletins are not released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,04,13,417 and the death toll at 1,50,570. The ministry said that 1,00,37,398 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

