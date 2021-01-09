Mexico City to stay at highest coronavirus alert next week

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that the capital would remain at the highest coronavirus alert level for the time being as authorities seek to contain the spread of the pandemic, which has stretched local hospitals.

Speaking at the same news conference as Sheinbaum, Mexico City official Eduardo Clark said the current restrictions would be applied for at least another week.

