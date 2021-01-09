Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second dry run of COVID-19 vaccination held in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:13 IST
Second dry run of COVID-19 vaccination held in Delhi

A second dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out was conducted at 150 sites across all 11 districts of Delhi on Friday, officials said.

They said 10 vaccination centres were chosen in South Delhi for the dry run, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Safdarjung Hospital, the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, and the Pushpwati Singhania Hospital and Research Institute.

In South East district, 19 sites were chosen across three sub-divisions.

The sites included the Batra Hospital, the Fortis Hospital, the Escorts Hospital, the National Heart Institute, the Holy Family Hospital, the Apollo Hospital and the MCW Gautampuri.

At the National Heart Institute, a staff member said, ''We followed the procedure as would be done on the day of vaccination.'' In North West district, the 12 sites chosen for the exercise included the Max Hospital and the Fortis Hospital, both at Shalimar Bagh, the Saroj Hospital, the Jaipur Golden Hospital and the BSA Hospital, the officials said.

Four sites were chosen in New Delhi district, including the Northern Railway Central Hospital and the Fortis hospital, Vasant Kunj.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

A total of 1,000 vaccination centres will be set up in Delhi, of which about 600 will be set up in the first phase, the officials said.

At every vaccination centre, there will be multiple booths, each to attend to a maximum of 100 people, they said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to the people of Delhi for free once it arrives and asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had made all preparations for the vaccination drive.

Jain had said last week that the city government had so far made preparations to vaccinate one lakh people in a day.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, the minister had said.

These include healthcare workers, who will be first to receive, followed by frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities, he had said.

Vaccination centres will either be hospitals or facilities linked to hospitals.

The dry run of inoculation in the national capital was held on January 2 at three sites -- GTB Hospital, Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

New options added to join meeting from Google Meet landing page

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus variants may lead to false negative results with molecular tests - FDA

The U.S. drugs regulator said on Friday genetic variants of COVID-19, including the one found in the UK, could lead to false negative results from some molecular COVID-19 tests, but the risk of the mutations affecting overall testing accura...

Biden favors release of more vaccine doses as U.S. struggles in pandemic's grip

President-elect Joe Biden wants to release more available doses of coronavirus vaccines when he takes office, a spokesman said on Friday, as the United States capped the first week of the new year with grim pandemic numbers. The U.S. vaccin...

Biden to lay out groundwork for pandemic economic relief package next week

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said the U.S. jobs report on Friday shows Americans need more immediate and direct relief from the coronavirus pandemic and that taking action now will help the economy even with deficit financing.Democrat Bid...

Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and 80s, has died. He was 93. Lasorda, who spent more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021