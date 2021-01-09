Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's CNBG administered in emergency use

More than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China National Biotec Group (CNBG) have been administered as of Jan. 4 via China's emergency use program, the company's parent firm said late on Thursday. Two vaccines respectively from two institutes owned by CNBG, a unit of state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), are included in China's emergency vaccination scheme, which was officially started in July targeting specific groups of people facing a high infection risk.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 06:34 IST
Over 4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's CNBG administered in emergency use

More than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China National Biotec Group (CNBG) have been administered as of Jan. 4 via China's emergency use program, the company's parent firm said late on Thursday.

Two vaccines respectively from two institutes owned by CNBG, a unit of state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), are included in China's emergency vaccination scheme, which was officially started in July targeting specific groups of people facing a high infection risk. "No serious adverse reaction was reported in large-scale emergency use of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines," Sinopharm said on Chinese social media WeChat.

A total of 72,000 people have been overseas after receiving China's emergency jabs, including around 40% of more than 5,000 staffers on one Chinese firm's Pakistan-based project, Sinopharm said. None of the vaccinated diplomats, international organization representatives or employees at Chinese firms, who went to countries of high virus risk, contracted the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, despite their close contact with infected locals, Sinopharm said.

The firm did not break down the number of doses for each of the two vaccines used in the emergency program. Aside from CNBG's two vaccines, China's emergency use program also includes a potential shot from Sinovac Biotech . A fourth candidate from CanSino Biologics was approved for use in Chinese military personnel.

The vaccine from CNBG's unit Beijing Institute of Biological Products was approved in China for broader use among the general public last year. The two-dose regimen is 79.34% effective against the disease, according to interim analysis from late-stage clinical trials overseas. Although the CNBG vaccine's protection rate is lower than the more than 90% efficacy of vaccines from Moderna Inc or Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE, it can be transported and stored at less demanding temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his sup...

WRAPUP 12-Democrats plan impeachment and Twitter deletes Trump's account after Capitol chaos

An increasingly isolated President Donald Trump sought on Friday to stave off a new drive to impeach him and Twitter permanently suspended his account, two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democra...

Canadian families of Iran plane crash victims hold first anniversary vigil

Canadian relatives of those killed when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards one year ago on Friday held a vigil in Toronto and pledged to protest and persevere in their quest to know what happened that day. Th...

Golf-Who is Bryson DeChambeau? "Jeopardy!" contestants have no idea

While he may have reached the heights of golf fame in 2020, reigning U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau still managed to stump a trio of brainy Jeopardy contestants this week. The American quiz show, in which contestants must supply the que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021