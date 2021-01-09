COVID-19 tally of UP's Muzaffarnagar rises to 8,273 with 23 fresh cases

Left Menu
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:51 IST
The COVID-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district surged to 8,273 on Saturday with 23 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 106 as one more person succumbed to the disease, officials said.

The latest fatality was an 83-year-old man from Bhopa village. The man, who was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital on January 5, died on Saturday, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 270, down from 275 on Friday, according to the officials.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said COVID-19 test results for 560 samples were received on Saturday. Of these, 23 came back positive. Two staff members of Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital are among those who tested positive.

With the fresh cases, the district's caseload stands at 8,273, she said.

Twenty-seven people also recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 7,897, she said.

