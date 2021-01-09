Left Menu
MP: Man dies days after participating in COVID vaccine trial, Health Minister says post-mortem suggests poisoning

As a man who died days after participating in the vaccine trial in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary on Saturday said that the after-effects of vaccination are visible in a person within 30 minutes and the post-mortem report suggests poisoning.

ANI | Sanchi (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:56 IST
MP Health Minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As a man who died days after participating in the vaccine trial in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary on Saturday said that the after-effects of vaccination are visible in a person within 30 minutes and the post-mortem report suggests poisoning. "The after-effects of vaccination are visible in a person within 30 minutes. No side-effects were seen even between 24 and 48 hours of vaccination, the post-mortem report suggested poisoning," said Chaudhary.

"According to the deceased wife, the foam was seen in his mouth before he died. I will further inform you about the matter," he added while speaking to the media. The volunteer got administered with a trail vaccine in Bhopal's People's Medical College on December 12, 2020. He was found dead nine days after at his home on December 21, 2020. The investigation into the cause of death is going on. (ANI)

