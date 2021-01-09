Goa sees 81 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 89 recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload went upby 81 and reached 51,790 on Saturday, while the toll touched746 with two people succumbing to the infection, an officialsaid.

The number of people who have recovered rose to 50,177with 89 getting discharged on Saturday, leaving the state with867 active cases, he added.

With 2,207 tests conducted on Saturday, the overallnumber of tests in Goa went up to 4,14,869, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases51,790, new cases 81, death toll 746, discharged 50,177,active cases 867, samples tested till date 4,14,869.

